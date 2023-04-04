Trump returns to New York on criminal charges

The former president is facing over 30 business fraud-related counts following an investigation...
The former president is facing over 30 business fraud-related counts following an investigation into a hush money payment.
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Former President Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face criminal charges related to the 2016 alleged hush money scandal.

Trump’s court appearance is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. which will be 12:15 noon our time. He will be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken.

This will be the first time any current or former President will be criminally charged. Donald Trump said quote “he has not done anything wrong.” He and his lawyers have said countless of times that they will fight these charges.

Representative Lauren Boebert tweeted the other day “we got your back Mr. President”.

Stay tune online and on-air for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
Imagen ilustrativa
Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

City spokesperson clarifies missing ballots.
City spokesperson clarifies missing ballots
A GROUP OF BIPARTISAN SENATORS WILL TOUR PARTS OF THE COLORADO RIVER NEXT WEEK.
Water conservation efforts inspire a tour of the Colorado River
Brittany Tesso, pictured with her husband and children, was charged a facility fee for son...
States Step In as Telehealth and Clinic Patients Get Blindsided by Hospital Fees
One person taken to the hospital after fire damages two mobile homes in Grand Junction
Fire crews scramble to trailer fire in south-central Grand Junction