Trump returns to New York on criminal charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Former President Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face criminal charges related to the 2016 alleged hush money scandal.

Trump’s court appearance is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. which will be 12:15 noon our time. He will be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken.

This will be the first time any current or former President will be criminally charged. Donald Trump said quote “he has not done anything wrong.” He and his lawyers have said countless of times that they will fight these charges.

Representative Lauren Boebert tweeted the other day “we got your back Mr. President”.

