What today’s arraignment looks like for Donald Trump

Donald Trump arrives at courthouse
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the courthouse for his arraignment.

Anchor Gabriel Gonzalez spoke with our White House Correspondent about what this means for Donald Trump and his 2024 campaign run. You can watch the full interview on Midday Live today. Also, Bernie Lange will have an updated interview with Peter Zampa about the charges and where Trump goes from here.

Plus, we want to know what you think. Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.

