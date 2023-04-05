18,723 ballots received so far

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As the first stage of the Grand Junction municipal election comes to a close, tens of thousands of ballots have rolled in to the clerk’s office.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 18,723 ballots have been received.

Districts Accepted Rejected Undeliverable Pending Total received District A 3,445 72 278 660 4,455 District B 3,985 94 205 601 4,885 District C 1,659 37 353 443 2,492 District D 2,978 75 215 542 3,810 District E 2,284 64 262 471 3,081 Totals 14,351 342 1,313 2,717 18,723

Results are expected to start releasing around 8 p.m.

