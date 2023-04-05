Children of immigrants could work in Colorado law enforcement under new bill

People who benefit from the DACA program could enlist in Colorado law enforcement if the bill is passed.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado lawmakers approved a measure that will allow children of immigrants to work in law enforcement.

The law currently prohibits Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients from being part of law enforcement and carrying guns.

But the Colorado measure will change.

That’s important because, according to the National Police Foundation, 86 percent of law enforcement departments are experiencing a labor shortage.

State Senator Julie Gonzales (D) explained the measure is overdue. “We’ve heard from them time and time again, that they need to hire more people to step up and serve their communities. and DACA recipients want to be able to step up and serve and currently are unable to do so enter House Bill 1143, a measure that would then create the pathway so that DACA recipients who have already been vetted and reviewed by the united states citizenship and immigration services to be able to serve their communities in a meaningful way,” said Gonzalez.

The bill now heads to the state senate floor. If approved, it will go to the governor. If he signs it, the measure will kick into law 90 days later.

