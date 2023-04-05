Citizens petition for Andrea Haitz recall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you first when some Grand Junction residents promised to recall District 51′s school board president Andrea Haitz.

Today three residents proved that their barks come with a bite.

They submitted their recall petition to Mesa County clerk and recorder Bobbie Gross just after one this afternoon.

We got ahold of a copy of the petition.

Rickie Howie and two others listed, the manner in which Haitz conducted District 51 affairs in a way that caused anxiety for student, parents, and staff.

They cited ethics violations, going against the oath she took for her position, and enforcing policies unequally.

They do not go into further detail about these claims, but their work is far from over.

“Once they submit that to us, then we’re responsible for contacting the candidate that they are trying to recall, that candidate has a certain amount of time to respond and state why they shouldn’t be recalled. Then we reject that petition for them to add that verbiage onto the petition,” said Gross.

Once the updated petition is returned and approved, they have sixty days to collect 15 thousand signatures in support of recalling Haitz...

We did reach out to Haitz for a statement.

She is choosing to take the allotted time to meet with her legal team before releasing a statement.

We’ll keep you updated once we know more.

