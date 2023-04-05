Early numbers show Grand Junction voters approving new rec center

Matchett Park, site for the new Grand Junction rec center
Matchett Park, site for the new Grand Junction rec center
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Voters in Grand Junction City’s 2023 municipal election adopted ballot measure 1-A, greenlighting plans for the new recreation center in Grand Junction.

The unofficial results as of 7:22 p.m. April 4, show 7,258 voted for and 4,995 voted against.

That means, as long as the numbers keep on this trend, starting July 31, Grand Junction sales tax increases by 0.14%, from 3.25% to 3.39%. That tax will be in place until Dec. 31, 2054.

In December 2022, the Grand Junction City Council voted 5-1 in favor of putting the measure on the ballot. The lone nay-vote was councilmember Dennis Simpson. He said he had concerns with the bond itself.

According to language on the ballot, the initial cost for the project is expected to be $70 million. Over the next 30 years, with a 5.75% interest rate, the total repayment is expected to be $148.5 million more than double the initial cost.

The city plans to build the new rec center at Matchett Park, on Patterson Road near 28 3/8 Road.

The ballot further said the new facility could possibly have a multi-generational aquatic center, with a warm water leisure pool, waterslides as well as a gymnasium and fitness center, and several other amenities.

The city said the official results will be posted after an eight day curing period.

The numbers will be updated as more are released.

