First round of Grand Junction election votes in

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:16 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first round of election results are in. Votes are still begin counted, but based on numbers just before 8 PM, here’s how things are turning out. These are unofficial results. Remaining votes will be counted and numbers will be updated later tonight.

For City Council District A, Cody Kennedy leads with 7,106 votes. Jamie Porta and Sandra Weekerly have fewer than 5,000 votes combined.

Jason Nguyen leads the race for City Council District B with 7,014 votes. Greg Haitz is in second place with 3,928 votes.

Anna Stout ran unopposed and had the support of 8,829 voters to remain in her seat as the City Council member for District C.

Scott Beilfuss leads the race for City Council At Large with 6,020 votes. Diane Schwenke is close behind with 5,533 votes.

Referred Measure 1A, which asks the question whether city taxes should be increased to fund a new community center, appears ready to pass with with 7,258 yes votes and 4,995 no votes.

Referred Measure 1B, which would increase the lease term for property to Colorado Discover Ability, also appears poised to pass with an overwhelming number of votes in its favor - with 9,383 yes votes and 2,691 no votes.

