Flooding is highly likely as snow melts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - High precipitation rates like what we’ve had this year spark concerns for Mesa County officials.

Let’s get started with the precipitation data for Grand Junction.

According to the National Weather Service, Grand Junction received 3.12 inches of rain since January and 23.8 inches of rain since July 2022.

Safe to say it’s been a wet winter.

Experts say flooding is certain this year or in the next few years.

“With the high snowpack, we’re expecting a lot of runoff this year from the increased snow and increased rain,” said Carie Gudorf the program manager for Mesa County’s Engineering division.

The county has a plan of action. “Mesa County will have different stationary places where we’ll have crews ready,” said Gudorf.

Sandbags will be available at road and bridge locations in Whitewater, 19 ½ road, and Collbran where the likeliness of flooding is high.

You do have to fill your own sandbag, but materials will be provided.

That’s not the only thing protecting your house.

“Mesa County is a CRS Class seven, which gets our community a 15% reduction in their flood insurance, which is great.” Said Gudorf.

Flood insurance takes about thirty days to receive so the county urges anyone worried about flooding to apply ASAP.

Just one inch of water can cause up to $25,000 worth of damage to your home.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.