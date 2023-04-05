Mesa County launches push to stop Japanese beetles

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County mailed homeowners living within the “hot zone” for Japanese beetles a consent form for the county to treat their lawns at no additional cost.

We told you earlier this year when experts identified the insect in an area of town.

The beetles can wipe out fruit crops and destroy lawns and gardens.

That’s why the county sent off flyers to property owners asking them to volunteer for the county to spray their yards.

It’s all paid for by taxpayer money and county leaders say it’s a first step recommended by states like Utah.

“They’re about three years ahead of us. And what they’ve experienced using the same pesticide that we’re going to be using, is they see a 30 percent to 35 percent reduction every year that they’re spraying. So we know that we want to develop a short term stretch plan, which is this April get that spray done. But we also know that we have to develop a long-term strategy. And we know that we’re kind of in it for a while,” said Mesa County Commissioner Bobbie Daniel

If homeowners don’t consent to the treatment they are asked to brown out their lawn this year.

That’s because the beetles live in the turf.

