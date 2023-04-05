Polls are closed in Grand Junction

Ballot boxes are now closed.
Ballot boxes are now closed.(Pexels)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, polls are closed in Grand Junction. An approximate tabulation will likely be available between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m, according to the city.

If you haven’t dropped off your ballot or voted in-person at this time, it is now too late to vote.

Additional ballots counted after the polls close will be posted between 10 p.m. and midnight, though the official results will not be posted until after the required curing period of eight days.

