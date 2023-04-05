GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, polls are closed in Grand Junction. An approximate tabulation will likely be available between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m, according to the city.

If you haven’t dropped off your ballot or voted in-person at this time, it is now too late to vote.

Additional ballots counted after the polls close will be posted between 10 p.m. and midnight, though the official results will not be posted until after the required curing period of eight days.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.