Recall petition filed against D51 Board President

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A group of Grand Junction residents has filed a recall petition against current D51 School Board President Andrea Haitz.

Organizers say Haitz should be recalled for using violating her oath of office, causing chaos and catering to a small group of “extremists”.

Haitz is under criticism for the vote to close East Middle School as well as discussions over closing two elementary schools.

You can read the full text from the petition below.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.