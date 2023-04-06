Athletes of the Week: Sharrar, Durbano & CMU Baseball

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Maverick Baseball team in the middle of their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and they have been the big bully of the conference so far.

The Mavs have posted a 14-2 record so far this season against conference opponents. One of the two losses came this past weekend against the Regis University Rangers. However, the Mavs still took three of the four games, two coming via walk-offs.

“We came out hot in the weekend and on Friday. We had a great win, and you know, coming into Saturday, we need to you know, tough games. Lose the first one walk off on the second one and you know, we kind of struggled offensively the weekend but you know, even though we were walking through mud, we still pulled through. We had a lot of impressive performances,” Junior Center Fielder Robert Sharrar said.

“This weekend was a tough one. Regis came in and they came in better than we’ve seen all year long. They’re pitching was dominant. They had great hitters at the play. They had great at bats all around. But I mean, you look at our pitchers, our pitchers held the games, every game was close,” Graduate Relief Pitcher Anthony Durbano said.

Up next for the Mavs is another conference opponent in Colorado State University Pueblo. Despite a nice cushion at the top of the RMAC standings, the Mavericks we spoke to said the team realizes that this stretch of the season is no time to lose focus.

“Well, most importantly, we’re going to go out to Pueblo, we’re going to try and win. That’s really the most important part for us. You know, we’re very happy what we’ve done in the RMAC. But again, it’s no time to get comfortable. We just got to go out and play what we do do what we do play how we play, be the Mavericks,” Sharrar said.

“We like to think of is, you know, we’re not going to play an opponent. We’re going to play ourselves. We talked about it a lot. We call it Mesa versus Mesa. Because a lot of the times when you lose games, it’s not because the other team it’s because of what you do yourself. So when we see opponents you know that we come into or they come here, we’re playing each other. They’re not we’re not playing them. And if we make less mistakes, we pitch it better, we hit it better, we usually win,” Durbano said.

Despite being focused on a dominant run against RMAC opponents, in the present, the Mavs we spoke to said they are looking to make a run in the post season.

“Not to talk big but you know, I always looked at the course of my life and how long I played baseball. And now that I have these great group of guys with me. I want to be able to look back and think we really won the national title this year,” Sharrar said, " We got something good this year, I think we’re capable.”

