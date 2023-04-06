Mesa County Treasurer issuing a warning

By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Treasurer reported on social media about two men showing up to homeowner’s doorsteps posing as investors in Mesa County.

Reports say they are telling homeowner’s that they will have eight days to get out of their homes.

The County is now asking for anyone who knows who these men are to contact law enforcement.

We will keep you updated online and on-air for the latest information.

