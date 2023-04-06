Next steps for Grand Junction’s new community center

Following the approval of the new community center, Grand Junction officials are laying out the next steps in the process.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction city officials are working out financing and construction details after voters overwhelmingly approved the Grand Junction Community Center.

The $70 million project will cost taxpayers $148 million by the time the debt burden is paid off.

The center will be paid for with a 30-year increase in the city’s sales tax as well as taxes on cannabis.

Supporters, like Peter Booth, say they’re thrilled.

“It’s the lowest sales tax increase in the Western Slope for a community rec center, significantly so and has more than one funding source it has the cannabis tax, it has the sales tax, it’s also a foundation has been set up to raise money for the Parks and Recreation department, kind of like a friends organization. And so there’s more than one funding source.” Booth explained.

The center will include fitness and weight areas... A walking track and a lap pool.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 principals draft letter
Central High School: Classes canceled Wednesday
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
Imagen ilustrativa
Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department
Police lights
Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement
Ballot boxes are now closed.
First round of Grand Junction election votes in

Latest News

Page 1
Colorado Department of Revenue Report on Red Rock Nissan
Denver Public Schools won’t publicly release photographs of guns the district has confiscated
Denver Public Schools won’t publicly release photographs of guns the district has confiscated
Mesa County Treasurer retracts warning, says investors were not breaking the law
This trial comes after a long wait following Stauch entering a plea of not guilty by reason of...
Stepmom in murder trial over boy’s death says ‘I don’t kill’