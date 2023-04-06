Next steps for Grand Junction’s new community center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction city officials are working out financing and construction details after voters overwhelmingly approved the Grand Junction Community Center.

The $70 million project will cost taxpayers $148 million by the time the debt burden is paid off.

The center will be paid for with a 30-year increase in the city’s sales tax as well as taxes on cannabis.

Supporters, like Peter Booth, say they’re thrilled.

“It’s the lowest sales tax increase in the Western Slope for a community rec center, significantly so and has more than one funding source it has the cannabis tax, it has the sales tax, it’s also a foundation has been set up to raise money for the Parks and Recreation department, kind of like a friends organization. And so there’s more than one funding source.” Booth explained.

The center will include fitness and weight areas... A walking track and a lap pool.

