Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

Roice-Hurst pet of the week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:40 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet the Beans Kittens, Fava, Navy, Cannellini!

We’re doing something a little different this Pet of the Week and spotlighting a litter of adorable, underage kittens! These 3-week-old kittens are still too young to be adopted, but they’re living it up with their mom in foster care until the time comes to find their forever homes. While this litter already has a loving foster family, we expect hundreds more to come through our doors this kitten season. Those kittens will need fosters to temporarily care for them.

Foster volunteers are crucial for the ability to help underage kittens, and we are in need of more foster volunteers and kitten supplies! Check out this guide to kitten season at rhhumanesociety.org/kittenseason.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 principals draft letter
Central High School: Classes canceled Wednesday
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
Imagen ilustrativa
Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department
Police lights
Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement
Ballot boxes are now closed.
First round of Grand Junction election votes in

Latest News

RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
PBS
Rocky Mountain PBS in Western Colorado
A non-profit out of Aspen is teaching people about the importance of conservation.
Students take flight: Ecoflight teaches the importance of conservation
Mesa County Public Health: Tell Us Survey
Health Department doesn’t suffer from budget cut