Brief increase in clouds, then sunny and warmer conditions resume

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunny to mostly sunny skies are back today, but a brief increase in clouds on Saturday will briefly pause the warmer pattern for a day.

Another Sunny and Warm Day

The morning started off with some clouds over the southeast corner of the region, but those clouds are pretty quickly moving eastward toward the Continental Divide and the Front Range through the rest of the morning. Sunny skies will be sprawled across most of the Western Slope through lunch time, then we’ll see a little bit of an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. We may squeeze out just enough moisture to have a couple of rain or snow showers pop up along the central portions of the Continental Divide, but they should be limited to just that spot and they should dissipate very quickly as the sun goes down. You’ll notice the difference in afternoon highs today compared to yesterday. We’re trading in the upper 40s and lower 50s for lower and middle 60s today.

Clouds Briefly Increasing Saturday

The warm up hits a small speed bump on Saturday as clouds increase across the region starting late Friday night. Most of the region starts off their Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, then clouds continue to increase through the rest of the morning. Some scattered rain and snow develops by the afternoon, but almost all of it should remain limited to the higher elevations of the region along and south of Interstate 70 to along and north of Highway 50. We should stay dry in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez, but we’ll see plenty of clouds and temperatures returning to the lower and middle 60s.

Much Warmer Temperatures Next Week

Skies start clearing out once again through the day on Sunday, then we’ll continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies through Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will resume their warm-up on Sunday, then the warming kicks into overdrive into the opening half of next week. We’ll reach the upper 60s and see some our first lower 70s of the season on Monday, then temperatures surge into the middle and upper 70s across a good portion of the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds start to increase once again on Wednesday, then the return of mostly cloudy skies again on Thursday will start dialing back the warmer temperatures a little bit.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny skies continue through much of the afternoon, then clouds will start to slowly increase through the evening and into the overnight hours. Those sunny skies this afternoon should warm temperatures in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez into the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s, then increasing clouds overnight tonight will only drop temperatures back down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds continue to increase through Saturday morning, then mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game through the rest of the day as scattered rain and snow falls over some of the higher elevations. It will still be a decent day temperature-wise with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

