CMU Rodeo Roundup

CMU rodeo roundup
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:35 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Colorado Mesa University has your back.

CMU Rodeo coach, Branden Edwards, says, “Friday and Saturday night is the Maverick Stampede Rodeo, gates open at 6 on Friday night with the rodeo starting at 7 and on Saturday gates open at 5 with the Rodeo starting at 6 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.”

Don’t forget we would love to see your pictures from the events. You can submit them on our website or on our app.

One last thing, lets “Mutton Bustin” on the docket for 2024!

