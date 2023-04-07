Grand Junction police identify officers in deadly shooting

Two officers discharged their service weapons
(WBNG)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Grand Junction Police Department is identifying the two officers involved in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Both officers discharged their duty weapons during this incident.

Corporal Logan Martin is a nine-year veteran of the Grand Junction Police Department. Corporal Martin serves as a Patrol Officer, Defensive Tactics Instructor, Patrol Tactics Instructor, and SWAT Team Operator.

Officer Trever Olsen has served as a Patrol Officer with the Grand Junction Police Department for two years.

Investigators say both officers fired at Erick Jara, 27, of Grand Junction. The coroner reports Jara was hit by multiple rounds.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in progress Saturday, April 1, 2023. Dispatchers told officers Jara had a knife and had attempted to stab his housemate.

As is standard protocol with any officer involved shooting, both officers are currently on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation which takes place separately from the criminal investigation being conducted by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team. This incident remains under investigation by CIRT

