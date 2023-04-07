New Colorado bill impacting wolf introduction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The fight over wolf reintroduction on the Western Slope spilled over into the State Capitol. Supporters say a new measure will protect Colorado stock growers but opponents say the measure is a slap in the face to voters.

After state legislators introduced bipartisan Senate Bill 23-256, “My phone rings off the hook all the time,” said Janie Vanwinkle, a local rancher.

“It’s a conversation that when two ranchers get to gather wolves come up,” said Vanwinkle. “Absolutely. Right now, it’s something we’re all very concerned about.”

The bill would place a requirement that the state classifies wolf populations as experimental.

“I personally am absolutely supportive of 256,” said Vanwinkle.

But, wildlife advocates are concerned. That’s because if wolves are designated experimental, the state can manage them with the feds. It would allow ranchers to shoot to kill if their livestock is in immediate danger.

If you do it now, it’s a felony, but if nonprofit environmental organizations like Wild Earth Guardians get their way then ranchers won’t get theirs.

In a letter, Wild Earth Guardians said the legislation would delay wolf introductions to the state for at least six years. They claim it goes against the will of Colorado voters who decided to have reintroduction by the end of this year.

“One of the really important pieces in there is being able to manage problem and predating wolves,” said Vanwinkle. “In the plan, it does allow for lethal take, but that element of the plan does not go into effect unless we have a 10-J ruling.”

Sponsors of the bill claim that its passage is necessary in order to maintain public peace and safety.

“We know it’s coming and we’re willing to work with it,” said Vanwinkle. We want it to be successful, not only for livestock producers, but we it’s the will of the people and we want it to be successful. In order for that to be successful we need the option of lethal take.”

