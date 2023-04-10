Candidate expresses concern about city’s ballot processing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new twist in the Grand Junction municipal election. A city spokesperson explains election workers rejected 382 ballots because the voter incorrectly completed the self-affirmation.

You can find that section on the outside of the election envelope. That’s where you print, sign and date the envelope. Do one of these three things incorrectly and workers rejected the ballot.

But unlike the 107 ballots where election judges questioned the voter’s signature and sent voters a letter to “cure” the ballot, voters will not be allowed to fix the self-affirmation.

Candidate Diane Schwenke said she’s worried about the city’s process behind processing the ballots.

“The integrity of this process is the foundation of our democracy, and to have a single person make a decision that can basically nullify your vote, and the only way we might get a change is to go to court, that is just wrong.” Schwenke said.

Schwenke’s attorney fired off a letter to the city demanding voters be given a chance to fix their ballots. It threatens legal action if it doesn’t. Schwenke appears to have lost her race, but she says the fight is about voters and election transparency. You can read the letter by clicking here.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State said cities like Grand Junction have their own rule charter and code ordinances to follow, therefor it’s legal for the city to enact its own legislation.

Here’s how the city explains it:

Those receiving the letter to provide signature verification can return the letter in-person to the Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. April 12 or scan and send the letter via email to cityclerk@gjcity.org by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Per C.R.S. 31-10-910.3 the City has sent 107 letters to voters that had an apparent signature discrepancy on their 2023 City election Self-Affirmation that appears on the outside of the official ballot envelope. According to the Municipal Election Code if the election judges, upon review of the voter’s signature in the Self Affirmation portion on the outside of the official ballot envelope, believe there is a discrepancy between that signature and the one on file for the voter with the state election office, the voter is sent a form by the City Clerk. On the form, the voter is asked to verify whether the voter did send in their signed ballot and asks for that validation by checking a yes box and signing their name and dating the form. The form then must be either mailed or dropped off in the City Clerk’s office. The City has sent out 107 letters for signature verification, which to have the ballots count, must be returned to the City Clerk’s office in-person by Wednesday, April 12, 2023 no later than 5 p.m. or via email to cityclerk@gjcity.org by 11:59 p.m. A Self-Affirmation that was not signed, dated or had the elector’s printed name will not receive a letter. As of 4.10.23 there are 382 ballots that have been rejected due to incomplete affirmation.

