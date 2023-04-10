Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway

The fatal shooting happened on Interstate 880 in Fremont, California. (Source: KPIX/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was killed in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 News reported.

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont, the news station reported. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.

