Grand Valley teen hosts community Easter celebration

The teen says that she likes to help underprivileged kids and families enjoy Easter when they otherwise would not be able to.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction teen hosted a community Easter celebration.

Karoline Valdez, 16, says she wants to be the change she sees in the world.

Karoline to planned and paid for her own Easter egg hunt at Canyon View Park Sunday.

“I like to help out underprivileged kids and families and put this event together in case they couldn’t afford Easter this year,” said Karoline. She even went so far as to hire the Easter Bunny and provided easter eggs and candy to help celebrate her community.

