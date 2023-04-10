Grand Valley teen hosts community Easter celebration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction teen hosted a community Easter celebration.

Karoline Valdez, 16, says she wants to be the change she sees in the world.

Karoline to planned and paid for her own Easter egg hunt at Canyon View Park Sunday.

“I like to help out underprivileged kids and families and put this event together in case they couldn’t afford Easter this year,” said Karoline. She even went so far as to hire the Easter Bunny and provided easter eggs and candy to help celebrate her community.

