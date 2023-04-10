IRS $80 billion revamp

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Apr. 10, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tax season is here. The deadline to file for Federal Income taxes is April18, 2023.

In the meantime the government agency that collects your taxes is looking at a makeover. The Internal Revenue Service unveiled its plan to revamp the agency.

It wants to spend $80 billion dollars Congress provided last year to make those changes. The proposed plan would be to hire more than seven thousand new auditors in the next two years. The agency wants to step up enforcement to audit more wealthy people and corporations.

Republicans are opposed to some plans including stepped up enforcement of wealthier Americans.

