Temperatures continue to rise as clear skies continue

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

There will be little change in our sky conditions for tonight and getting into our Monday. Clear skies will continue, and temperatures will rise overnight, just like the daytime. In Grand Junction and Montrose, low temperatures will settle in the lower forties and upper thirties. As high pressure will move into the state, expect sunny skies on Monday. Temperatures will continue to get warmer, sitting in the mid to lower seventies for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose.

Upcoming Week:

For many locations, Tuesday will be the warmest throughout the week. Places like Grand Junction could see temperatures reach the lower eighties while others hover in the upper to mid-seventies. High pressure will continue to reside, so sunny and clear skies will continue. Some light cloud cover pushes in on Wednesday, and temperatures will drop by a few degrees. But, again, many will continue to reside in the upper to mid-seventies.

Thursday will usher in more cloud cover as the day progresses onward. Temperatures will slowly take a hit and decline as another weather maker will push into the state by Friday. Temperatures will sit around the lower seventies to mid-sixties.

Our Next Weather Maker:

Thursday night will usher in our next weather maker; however, many will continue to stay dry where our mountains can get a few light snow showers. Where the main rain and snowmaker arrives is going to be on Friday. Due to the warm temperatures, valleys will bring rain, while the mountains will receive snowfall. Along with this weather maker will be a cold front that will drop temperatures into the lower sixties and upper fifties. Snowfall total accumulations for the High Country will sit around two to four inches, which can change leading up to Friday.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 principals draft letter
Central High School: Classes canceled Wednesday
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Imagen ilustrativa
Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department
Police lights
Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement

Latest News

KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast April 9, 2023
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast April 9, 2023
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather with Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers
Beautiful Easter Sunday as sunshine returns and temperatures continue warming
In the midst of a warming trend, we're heading into a weekend with cloud-filtered sun but...
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather forecast for Friday evening 4.7.23
After a sunny afternoon, clouds will start to increase a bit into the evening.
Brief increase in clouds, then sunny and warmer conditions resume