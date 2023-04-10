Tina Peters to be sentenced today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is set to be sentenced today.

This sentencing is for her obstruction charges and not her felony trial for election tampering which is set for later this Fall. Last month, Mesa County jury found Peters guilty on misdemeanor charges of obstruction government operations.

This comes from when Peters was accused of illegally recording a court proceeding on her iPad.

Tina Peters sentencing will be held at 9:00 a.m.

We will keep you updated online and on-air for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.