Tina Peters sentenced to house arrest, community service, and fines

Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position sponsored by the Republican Women of Weld, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in a pizza restaurant in Hudson, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The sentencing for Tina Peters has been reached, following her initial trial for obstruction in March.

Peters has been sentenced to four month of house arrest with an ankle monitor, 120 hours of community service to be served within one year, and a $750 fine.

The former Mesa County Clerk & Recorder was found guilty of obstruction of justice after she refused to hand over an iPad related to an investigation into alleged election tampering.

