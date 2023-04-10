Tina Peters sentenced to house arrest, community service, and fines
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The sentencing for Tina Peters has been reached, following her initial trial for obstruction in March.
Peters has been sentenced to four month of house arrest with an ankle monitor, 120 hours of community service to be served within one year, and a $750 fine.
The former Mesa County Clerk & Recorder was found guilty of obstruction of justice after she refused to hand over an iPad related to an investigation into alleged election tampering.
Read more of our coverage on the Tina Peters trials below
