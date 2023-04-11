Bodies of missing musician, son recovered from Arkansas lake

Authorities say the bodies of a jam band musician and his son have been recovered from an Arkansas lake more than three weeks after the two went missing.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The bodies of a jam band musician and his adult son were recovered from an Arkansas lake more than three weeks after the two went missing during a kayaking trip, authorities said.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the bodies were identified as those of Chuck Morris, 47, and his 20-year-old son, Charley Morris. Chuck Morris was a percussionist who for more than two decades had been a member of the instrumental jam band Lotus.

The father and son from Kansas City, Missouri, were last seen on March 16 while on a kayaking trip to Beaver Lake, The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. A search crew found their bodies over the weekend while searching the lake with an underwater drone, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Lotus posted a statement from the Morris family on its Facebook page saying relatives had spoken with Arkansas authorities and were told the men drowned.

A Facebook statement from the band said proceeds from upcoming concerts in Denver; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Port Chester, New York, will go to benefit the Morris family.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of support from around the world — we feel it and love you just as much,” the band posted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 principals draft letter
Central High School: Classes canceled Wednesday
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Police lights
Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house

Latest News

Barry Morphew’s attorney files investigation request against Chaffee County DA
Barry Morphew’s attorney files investigation request against Chaffee County DA
Japanese Beetle Declared Public Nuisance
Japanese Beetle: How to protect your lawn
Challenger Baseball marks 25 years of adaptive baseball
Challenger Baseball marks 25 years of adaptive baseball
Colorado saw record-breaking snowfall across the state during the 2022/2023 winter season.
Architects of Colorado’s ski slope snow awarded after stellar season