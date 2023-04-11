Cold front brings cooler air, wind, and rain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday was the warmest day of the year so far and, in fact, the warmest day in nearly seven months. Grand Junction broke 80 degrees for the first time since September 29, 2022.

A Cold Front Drops Temperatures

Wednesday is the last day of the warmth before a transition to cooler weather begins. A weak cold front will offer a temperature drop on the order of 10-15 degrees. That cold front will have just enough energy to generate some scattered rain and snow showers over the mountains. We will stay dry here, but the cold front will kick up the wind into the 15-25 mph range with gusts up to 30-40 mph. That’s the limited impact from that cold front for us across Western Colorado.

Another Cold Front, Another Temperature Drop

A second cold front will arrive late Thursday. It will bring rain from Thursday night through Friday morning along with another temperature drop of 10-15 degrees. That temperature drop may mean some of us turn cold enough before sunrise Friday that some snow could mix with the rain. That seems unlikely around Grand Junction at this point, but it is possible on the Montrose end of Highway 50 and up on some of our higher terrain.

Timing the Rain

A few showers are possible as early as Thursday afternoon. Most of the rain will arrive after about 7-8 PM Thursday. Some of our high-resolution data suggest that the rain may end by about midnight, but we have other data that indicate the rain could linger through 3-4 AM. Realistically, most of the rain will probably end by midnight, but there can be some lingering activity afterward. If it ends by midnight, we’re not likely to get much snow - if any. The longer the rain lingers, the bigger our odds are of a little rain and snow mix mainly south of the Grand Valley and amid the higher terrain.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and warm. We’ll cool from upper 70s at 6 PM to lower 60s at 10 PM. Sunset is at 7:48 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear and unseasonably warm. Low temperatures by morning will be near 50 degrees around Grand Junction, 47 degrees around Montrose, 48 degrees around Delta, and 43 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be unseasonably warm again with another round of upper 70s and lower 80s. The day will start sunny, but clouds will begin Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be near 81 degrees around Grand Junction, 77 degrees around Montrose, 79 degrees around Delta, and 76 degrees around Cortez. Wind will increase to 15-25 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

