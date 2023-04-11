Grand Rivers pet of the week

Grand Rivers pet of the week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:56 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Bagheera!

Bagheera is a sweet, shy, gentle boy looking for his forever home with a soft bed to lay on. He walks well on a leash and could use some good walks because he has a few pounds to lose. He would do well in a home with another well-balanced dog.

Some extra information about Bagheera:

5 years old, 63 lbs., Australian Shepherd mix, gold and brown brindle with black and white accents.

As always, if you cannot commit to adopting, you can foster. You can fill out an application online.

