Japanese Beetle: How to protect your lawn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve kept your updated on the Japanese Beetle infestation as Mesa County forms a plan to kill the beetles and stop the spread.

Right now, the infested area is confined to 24 road and Horizon drive between G and H road.

The County is calling for those that live outside of the affected area to help stop the spread.

At this time of year, Japanese Beetle grubs are found deep in the soil.

Soon the baby beetles will need to move up to feed on grass roots.

Home formulas like Grub X and Grub Gone are non-lethal to pets, humans, and pollinating insects like bees.

It is encouraged to use them on your lawns.

“If you’re using homeowner formulations of granules to treat your own yard, the first thing you want to do is measure your yard so you know how much product to buy. You can accomplish this by measuring two sides of your yard and then multiplying that number. If you don’t have a tape measure, you can use steps. Walk one side of the yard, and then multiply that number by three, walk another side of the yard, multiply that number by three, multiply them together to get the total square footage.” Said Duncan Dearduff, the Mesa County Noxious Weed and Pest Management Coordinator.

Once you’ve found that size you can purchase the correct amount of granules and spread them across your yard using a drop spreader.

Small hand spreaders are available, but Dearduff advises against using those for the application process as they do not apply enough treatment to your yard.

For a more in depth How-To follow this link.

We’ll keep you updated.

