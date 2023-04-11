POLL: Do you agree with the Texas abortion ruling?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s Attorney General has already joined in a court fight against the Texas ruling on an anti-vice law dating back to the 1870s that would ban the most widely used abortion medication, mifepristone, in Texas. The pill was approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago, and the Justice Department said the drug has since been used by millions of women to end unwanted pregnancies.

Do you agree with the ruling? Let us know by answering this poll, and we’ll talk about the results in the show.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.