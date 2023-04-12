Colorado buying new firefighter helicopter

An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Mosquito Fire from spreading along...
An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Mosquito Fire from spreading along Chicken Hawk Rd. in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- With wildfires happening all around Colorado, the State is one step closer to owning a second fire hawk which is specialized as a firefighter chopper.

The craft will cost about $26 million dollars. The first fire hawk will arrive this fire season and the second one will be here after it has been completed and retrofitted.

The Senate President Steve Fenberg’s says “This will allow us to actually own the asset. So we have access to it year round, whenever we want it, we will have our own people flying it maintaining it, it’s actually going to save the state a lot of money in the long run.”

He also stated that the chopper will pay for itself and guarantees Colorado does not have to wait in line for other western states slammed by forest fires.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 principals draft letter
Central High School: Classes canceled Wednesday
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
RHPOTW
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman watches his hit as he reaches base on a fielding...
Gorman homers in 9th as Cardinals top Rockies 9-6
Feds propose water cuts to Western states.
Feds propose cuts to Colorado River use