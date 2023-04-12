Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Honey!

Honey is one of about 30 small dogs that Roice-Hurst is welcoming to assist an overwhelmed owner who has too many pets to care for. They are currently asking for donations from the public to help cover the cost of medical care for Honey’s family members, as some have never before seen a veterinarian and require extensive veterinary care, dental care, and grooming. Two-year-old Honey stands out as one of the sweetest pups of the bunch! Weighing in at just 4 pounds, Honey is excited to become someone’s cuddly lap dog.

If you cannot commit to adoption, you can foster Honey. You can call Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337 for more information.

