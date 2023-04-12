RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several people across the Grand Valley claim they’re still in debt over a trailer or R.V. that they no longer own, after a local dealer sold theirs on consignment.

According to claims filed on the Better Business Bureau, other online reviews and emails sent to KKCO 11 News, the dealer in question, Bob Scott R.V. promised to sell their R.V. on consignment. Meaning, they would sell it on the customers behalf, then after a commission and other fees, the remaining profit would then be passed back to the original owner.

However, several customers, including Tessa Sherraden, said that Bob Scott R.V. never paid them the money they were owed after selling their R.V.

“It was about two months after we kept bothering them, that they had said something,” said Sherraden. “And then it was just excuse after excuse after excuse about why we were not receiving anything.”

Sherraden said she and her husband gave Bob Scott R.V. their trailer at the end of summer 2022. They said they heard almost nothing about it selling, or any potential buyers for two months. Then in October, the dealer’s finance officer, a man named Chris Bratager sent them an email saying their trailer finally sold for $37,000. After commission and other fees, the Sherraden’s would be getting $31,177.50 in return. But according to Sherraden, she never got the money. And as far as her bank is concerned, she still owns the trailer.

“We’re still having to make payments on it, right,” said Sherraden. “So, we call the bank and they’re like, there’s nothing we can do about it until we get a pay off.”

Then December rolled around, and still no check from the dealer.

“They said that their money was tight,” said Sherraden. “They said that their secretary was going through some health issues. And so she was late to getting the payments out.”

Sherraden said once she and her husband threatened legal action and would involve the police, Chris Bratager and Bob Scott R.V. stopped responding.

Other customers found on the Better Business Bureau and some who emailed KKCO 11 News said the same basic story. They worked with Chris Bratager at Bob Scott R.V. Their trailer or R.V. was sold on consignment and they never saw a dime.

KKCO 11 News left several messages with Bob Scott R.V. Messages that were never returned. Then on April 11, we found their lot gated up, chained and locked. Dozens of R.V’s and trailers were still on the lot, but not a soul was found. That’s when a message to the Colorado Department of Revenue confirmed that Bob Scott R.V. surrendered its business license in February 2023, meaning the company is no longer in business. Now, customers who are owed money are left high and dry and in debt.

“If I would have known that at the beginning, I would have not brought my trailer there,” said Sherraden.

Sherraden said she and her husband reached out to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and was told there wasn’t anything that could be done at this time. She also reached out to a private attorney, who required a down payment, putting she and her husband in further debt.

“I tried to teach my kids to do the right thing, and this is just, this is just not right,” said Sherraden. “What they’re doing you know, it’s completely wrong, and and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen.”

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s currently investigating between 13 and 15 cases involving Bob Scott R.V, but couldn’t provide any further details.

