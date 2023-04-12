Wildfire ignites near Woodland Park

Colorado's fire season is kicking into gear.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s fire season is already on the horizon for some parts of the state.

A fire near Woodland Park, CO ignited earlier this week. Titled the Rampart Range Fire, it has since burned through about 20 acres of Forest Service land.

Crews report making good progress on containing the fire, despite it prompting pre-evacuation notices for a neighborhood on the southeastern side of Woodland Park.

The Forest Service still has no word on the cause of the fire, and it is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 principals draft letter
Central High School: Classes canceled Wednesday
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt

Latest News

Denver man facing felony charges for threatening congressman
Denver man facing felony charges for threatening congressman
Jewel Gist escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility Monday
Escaped inmate caught by Rifle Police
Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
A modified blackhawk helicopter, AKA a "firehawk," battles the Valley Fire in San Diego County,...
Colorado buying new firefighter helicopter