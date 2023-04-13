Colorado Mesa University hosts media literacy panel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Media literacy has become as critical of a skill as financial literacy over the past 20 years, but it didn’t reach the limelight of the public’s eye until recently.

Wednesday night, Colorado Mesa University hosted a panel aimed at changing that. A media literacy panel featuring KKCO’s very own Hannah Hickman alongside a staff member from the Daily Sentinel, a CMU librarian, and a Latino journalist.

The panel was focused on discerning fact from fiction, and how important it is for news outlets to build trust with viewers and readers.

Following the panel, Hickman connected with CMU students and community members. Panelists answered questions about media fairness, bias, and the career path as a whole.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.