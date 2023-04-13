Colorado Mesa University hosts media literacy panel

The panel was focused on avoiding bias and building trust with readers and viewers.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Media literacy has become as critical of a skill as financial literacy over the past 20 years, but it didn’t reach the limelight of the public’s eye until recently.

Wednesday night, Colorado Mesa University hosted a panel aimed at changing that. A media literacy panel featuring KKCO’s very own Hannah Hickman alongside a staff member from the Daily Sentinel, a CMU librarian, and a Latino journalist.

The panel was focused on discerning fact from fiction, and how important it is for news outlets to build trust with viewers and readers.

Following the panel, Hickman connected with CMU students and community members. Panelists answered questions about media fairness, bias, and the career path as a whole.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Bob Scott RV's closed up lot
Court documents shed more light on complaints against RV dealer
Even after an above average snow season, the water levels at Lake Powell are only expected to...
Destroy the Dam: An alternate approach to the Colorado River problem
WE'VE HAD A LOT OF VIEWERS CONTACT US ASKING HOW THEY CAN FILE AN AUTO COMPLAINT .
Here’s how to file a complaint with Colorado’s Auto Industry Division
Oil and gas graphic
New ballot initiative could start phasing out oil and gas in Colorado as early as 2030