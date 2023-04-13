Court documents shed more light on complaints against RV dealer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Open complaints filed in the Mesa County District Court show at least three cases against Bob Scott R.V.’s Inc, its owners and two employees.

One complaint doesn’t go into much detail, but suggests the plaintiff in the case is seeking $25,000. $19,000 of which would pay off the plaintiff’s camper. $2,427.00 for payments made since the agreement, $155.00 for insurance payments and finally $3,418.00 for court fees and pain and suffering.

Another case, names Bob Scott R.V.’s Inc. and Chris Bratager, the company’s finance officer as defendants. In the court documents, the plaintiff accuses the company and Bratager of taking her money and using it for their own gain. According to the documents, the plaintiff ordered a new trailer from manufacturer NuCamp. The plaintiff took out a loan and paid $46,069.15 for the trailer. The document further said Bratager confirmed Bob Scott R.V’s received the money and promised to wire the money to NuCamp by Nov. 8, 2022.

Then, according to documents, on Dec. 17, 2022 Bratager emailed the plaintiff, saying the payment for the trailer ‘mysteriously got refunded to our account the other day’. After which the plaintiff said she would like the money returned and would not purchase the trailer. She even requested a check to be ready for her to pick up on Dec. 28, 2022. But according to her, the money was never returned.

The plaintiff claims she called NuCamp who said they never received any payment from Bob Scott R.V.’s regarding the trailer. Meanwhile, the plaintiff said she is having to make payments on her loan from the bank for the trailer, even though she has not trailer or title.

The third complaint names Bob Scott R.V.’s Inc, owners, Michael and Victoria Singer, Chris Bratager and another employee, Cameron Saccomanno, as well as Singer’s parent company, MSBSRV, LLC as defendants. In this case, the plaintiffs said they paid $45,000 in September, 2022 for trailer on consignment. Documents show Bratager and Saccomanno promised the plaintiffs would have the title to the trailer within three to five business days after purchase. But come Nov. 12, no title was received. According to documents, around that same time, Singer told the plaintiff the payment was sent to the original owners bank and the title was mailed to the owners, but the owners refused to release it.

The documents further state that on Jan. 12, 2023, the original owners commented on Bob Scott R.V’s Facebook page, asking where their trailer is. The documents also stated the owners never received any payment for the trailer, nor were they ever informed the trailer was ever sold and they are still paying on their loan.

KKCO 11 News found two other legal complaints against Bob Scott R.V’s. One, filed in Mesa County, involves a finance company from Delaware, called Itria Ventures LLC. That case doesn’t have anything to do with R.V’s or trailers, but rather finances. Another case, filed in New York involves another limited liability company called, Bizfund LLC. In that one, the plaintiff is seeking $27, 526.00 from Bob Scott R.V’s Inc.

