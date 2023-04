CRAIG, Colo. (KKCO) - US 40 between Craig and Steamboat Springs was closed by flooding Thursday morning after water flooded over a bridge in Hayden.

Floodwaters are reportedly receding as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, and CDOT says that the road may reopen after 12 p.m.

Flooding is expected across Colorado as the weather warms and record snowpack melts.

