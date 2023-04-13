Here’s how to file a complaint with Colorado’s Auto Industry Division

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After we broke the story on Red Rock Auto accruing over a dozen complaints, a lot of viewers and readers contacted us asking how they can file an auto complaint.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

The first thing to do is head to the the Auto Industry Division’s website by clicking this link. Once on their webpage, navigate to the “Filing a Complaint” page. Next, review the types of complaints and make sure yours falls under its jurisdiction. Continue scrolling down the page to the “File a Complaint” section, where each step and form you must complete is listed before moving forward.

Once you’ve done this, all that’s left to do is wait.

