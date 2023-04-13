Here’s how to file a complaint with Colorado’s Auto Industry Division

Curious how to submit your own complaint against an auto company? So are many others. Here's a step-by-step guide for the process.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After we broke the story on Red Rock Auto accruing over a dozen complaints, a lot of viewers and readers contacted us asking how they can file an auto complaint.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

  1. The first thing to do is head to the the Auto Industry Division’s website by clicking this link.
  2. Once on their webpage, navigate to the “Filing a Complaint” page.
  3. Next, review the types of complaints and make sure yours falls under its jurisdiction.
  4. Continue scrolling down the page to the “File a Complaint” section, where each step and form you must complete is listed before moving forward.

Once you’ve done this, all that’s left to do is wait.

Read more of our coverage on Red Rock Auto below

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Oil and gas graphic
New ballot initiative could start phasing out oil and gas in Colorado as early as 2030
Rate hike protest graphic
Protestors want Colorado lawmakers to hold utility companies accountable
NEW TONIGHT AT TEN... A NEW LOOK FOR THE MESA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT AIMED AT HELPING PEOPLE...
Mesa County Public Health unveils shiny new look for its website
Montrose flooding graphic
Montrose County hit with flooding