Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing medical complication

The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.
The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.(John Bauld / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:44 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering some kind of medical scare.

The Oscar-winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.

She did not release many details, only saying Foxx “experienced a medical complication Tuesday.”

She shared he was on his way to recovery due to quick action and great care and ended her post with asking for prayers and privacy for the family.

A spokesman for Foxx declined to share any further information including the exact nature of the actor’s medical condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation
FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for...
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
Man throws $200k in cash out of car window onto the interstate, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden says he’s expanding some migrants’ health care access