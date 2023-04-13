Mesa County Public Health unveils shiny new look for its website

The new website is modern-looking and easy to use, with clear priorities laid out in its design.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Health Department unveiled a shiny new look for its website on Wednesday aimed at helping people focus on issues that matter the most to them.

Based off a community wellness initiative from 2013, the website is meant to focus on community transformation, the Spanish Advisory Group, suicide prevention, trails, and substance use prevention.

The website features critical resources like COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking, flu vaccine information, and resources first and foremost on its homepage. News and other important information follows just below. Underneath that, a series of large and easy-to-read buttons leading to the website’s subsections make for easy navigation.

“We have over 50 partners we work with on different initiatives to address concerns in Mesa County. Our collaborative approach helps us find solutions that make sense for our community,” said Research and Planning Program Manager Heidi Dragoo.

Public Information Officer Sara Gray said that the website overhaul was done in-house, and did not cost taxpayers a single dime extra.

You can view the website by following this link.

