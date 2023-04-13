Montrose County hit with flooding

Flooding is expected across a lot of Colorado this spring as record snowpack turns into record snowmelt.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Spring runoff is starting fast and hard for Colorado, with flooding expected in much of Colorado near a waterway.

Flooding hit multiple parts of Montrose County Wednesday, and is expected to continue. Road and bridge crews worked to stabilize roads, clear ditches, and divert excess water.

If you live in a low-lying area, near creeks or a river, or in a flood plain, officials say that you may want to pick up some sandbags. You can get them for free from the city and county.

Sandbags can be picked up at the southwest corner of Park Avenue and the San Juan Bypass, across from the city’s public works shop.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

WE'VE HAD A LOT OF VIEWERS CONTACT US ASKING HOW THEY CAN FILE AN AUTO COMPLAINT .
Here’s how to file a complaint with Colorado’s Auto Industry Division
Oil and gas graphic
New ballot initiative could start phasing out oil and gas in Colorado as early as 2030
Rate hike protest graphic
Protestors want Colorado lawmakers to hold utility companies accountable
NEW TONIGHT AT TEN... A NEW LOOK FOR THE MESA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT AIMED AT HELPING PEOPLE...
Mesa County Public Health unveils shiny new look for its website