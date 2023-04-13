A proposed legislation in Denver for disabled renters

Local officials, activists raise concerns about legislative bills affecting renters
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:07 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A newly proposed legislation in Denver aims to make sure disabled renters do not end up losing their rentals.

The proposed measure would only apply to Coloradans who rely on public assistance programs. It will help protect renters from being pushed out of stable housing for economic only reasons. It would also offer landlord tenant mediation for eligible lower-on come communities and people with disabilities.

The measure will cost about $240 thousand dollars a year for at least two years.

