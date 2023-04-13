Protestors want Colorado lawmakers to hold utility companies accountable

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Utility bills hit budget-breaking highs this winter, blowing past what some Coloradans could feasibly afford. As a result, several advocacy groups and utility customers rallied on the steps of the state capitol and called for action.

Holding up signs, the protesters encouraged state lawmakers to hold utility companies accountable for rising utility costs. They said they were thankful for the special committee formed to hear testimony about the high costs last month, but protestors say it isn’t enough.

“It’s really important, from a ratepayer perspective, that the state does more to reduce its reliance on gas if we want to help people with utility bills as we go into next winter,” said Danny Katz with the CO Public Interest Research Group.

The Colorado General Assembly runs until May 6, leaving about two more weeks to introduce and pass new legislation.

