San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder

San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect’s name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

