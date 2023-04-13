Tamarisk killing beetles

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Nearly 36 million people (about twice the population of New York) rely on the Colorado river in their daily life.

Everything from water, agriculture, and activities.

With so many bound to one source, it’s important to keep our river’s ecosystem healthy.

One local non-profit has spent two decades devoted to that mission.

“Our work began in the late 90s, early 2000s, we love to restore our rivers that are impacted by invasive plant species, so we can enjoy all the values that we enjoy from our river,” said Rusty Lloyd, the Executive Director of River’s Edge West.

Rivers edge west originated as the tamarisk coalition with a focus on floodplain health to address invasive species.

“Our mission is to try to mitigate those invasive plant species impacts like Tamarisk, Russian Olive and some of the others.” Lloyd said.

Tamarisks are comparable to Willows like this with long thin branches.

They grow along the river’s edge.

They anchor into the soil, not allowing the river to naturally erode soil and expand.

“It disconnects it from the floodplain, it actually inhibits the rivers flood mitigation abilities.” Said Lloyd

These pesky plants outcompete native vegetation like the Cotton Wood and Willow.

Disrupting the natural ecosystem and changing the soil.

“These plants can extract water from down below the earth’s surfaces and deposit salts on the soil surface. Not only does that change the soil chemistry, but it also actually outcompetes native plants.” Said Lloyd.

In 2001 a slow, yet possible solution was released.

“The Tamarisk beetle was really a way to help control and suppress the spread.” Said Lloyd.

The Tamarisk Beetle consumes the green leaves killing the plant and stopping the spread of seeds.

It’s important to note.

“River’s Edge West did not release any of the Tamarisk Leaf Beetles,” said Lloyd.

They partnered with the US Department of Agriculture and the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

After those agencies released the beetle, River’s Edge helped to monitor the beetle’s introduction to the ecosystem and what effects it has had.

Over the last twenty years things seem to be looking up.

“We’ve seen the reduction of seeding; we’ve seen the reduction of growth of the tamarisk.” Lloyd said.

These beetles will not be solely responsible for the eradication.

Lloyd says this is just one tool in the toolbox to keep our river healthy.

