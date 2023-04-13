Wet, cool, and unsettled weather moving in

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our extended sunny, dry, and warm spell breaks today as a cold front moves through the region. Expect clouds, wind, rain, mountain snow, and temporarily much cooler temperatures.

Timing

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue through much of the afternoon, and there will still be some occasional peeks of sunshine as well. The first rain and mountain snow showers will mostly start developing between 4 PM and 6 PM this afternoon and into the evening. Scattered rain and mountain snow will continue to increase in coverage across the region through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Some of that rain or snow could be heavy at times. The morning commute on Friday will likely be wet down in the valleys and snowy in the higher elevations, including portions of Interstate 70. Rain and snow will start winding down from northwest to southeast across the region through the rest of the day on Friday. We’ll likely be done with the rain by around 10 or 11 AM in Grand Junction, but Delta, Montrose, and Cortez could see some rain linger around until 1 or 2 PM. Lingering scattered snow will be focused along the Book Cliffs and the San Juan Mountains through much of Friday afternoon, then most of us should start clearing out into the evening and overnight hours. Some scattered snow could continue to fall over portions of the High Country on Saturday morning, then we should be completely done with the rain and the snow by early Saturday afternoon.

Snowfall Totals

As normal with snow systems this time of year, the valleys should stay snow-free as this passes through. The Book Cliffs, the Flat Tops, the High Country, and portions of the San Juan Mountains could see between 4 and 6 inches of snow, with a couple locations in those areas seeing up to 9 inches. It looks like the Grand Mesa will by far see the most snow, with some data suggesting they could see a foot or more of snow.

Travel Impacts

While we’re not anticipating widespread significant travel issues, Highway 65 across the Grand Mesa and portions of Highway 550 through the San Juan Mountains will have to be monitored for heavy, potentially blowing snow that could reduce visibilities and quickly create icy and slick roads. Some isolated snowy spots could be possible along Interstate 70, including portions of the morning commute. Most of the better chances for some of these snowy spots will be mostly east of Rifle, and especially east of Glenwood Springs.

Gusty Winds

Similar to yesterday, we started off the morning with some breezy to windy conditions, and we’ll continue to see winds pick up as we head through the afternoon. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph are possible, with some gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph. Some of the higher elevations could see some gusts near 50 mph or greater.

Snowmelt Flooding

Some minor flooding has already been reported due to the melting of the snowpack that accumulated across the region through the winter. We’re now starting to see our first flood alerts due to snowmelt. Flood Advisories are in effect for Highway 40 at the intersection of Dry Creek between Cortez and Steamboat Springs--including the city of Hayden, and Highway 160 and CO-184 down in the San Juan Mountains--including the city of Mancos. A Flood Warning is in effect for portions of CO-145 and CO-184 in the San Juan Mountains northeast of Cortez--including the city of Dolores. Minor flooding is expected to continue in and around these areas through noon on Saturday. Additional flood alerts could be necessary as record snowpack continues to melt with warmer temperatures.

Drier and Warmer Weekend

Mostly sunny skies settle back in across the Western Slope by Saturday, but temperatures will be a bit slow to rebound once again. Warmer temperatures in the middle and upper 60s start to move back in on Sunday as skies continue to clear, then we’ll turn warmer still with lower and middle 70s moving in early next week as clouds start to increase once again.

Next 24 Hours

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue through the rest of the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain and mountain snow starts to develop this evening, then becomes more widespread tonight with lows falling into the middle and upper 30s. Rain and mountain snow continues to fall on Friday morning, but it should start to wind down by late morning and into the early afternoon. Skies will slowly clear from there, and temperatures will only reach the lower and middle 50s.

