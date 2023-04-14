Diane Schwenke thanks her constituents in post-election statement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Diane Schwenke lost her bid for Grand Junction by a margin of 212 votes, placing Scott Beilfuss just ahead.

Schwenke says that she does not wish to challenge the results of the election in a statement released Friday.

“I want to thank all the voters who participated in the city of Grand Junction Municipal Election whether they voted for me or not. While I am still greatly concerned about the 382 of them that did not have their voices heard, I have decided not to pursue legal action against the city challenging the decision not to cure ballots or count ballots missing something as immaterial as a date. It is time to move on. Looking to the future, I do hope the city considers once again asking Mesa County to manage their election or if they do conduct their own, adopting practices used by the County which does not require voters to date or print their names to have ballots counted.”

Schwenke ran for the at-large position for the Grand Junction City Council, but expressed concern about the way the city managed uncured ballots.

The city defended its process, stating that it “strongly disagreed” with Schwenke’s contentions.

Election results were cured earlier this week.

