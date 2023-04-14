Mesa County Public Health talks National Public Health Week

Mesa County Public Health talks national public health week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - National Public Health Week wrapped up last week and Mesa County Public Health stopped by our studio to discuss how critical their work is to our community.

Jeff Kuhr, the Executive Director for MCPH says, “we’re just here to coordinate community efforts to address gaps in certain issues. We know that 50 percent of graduating seniors don’t have a plan for what’s next, so we will work with partners in education to try to address that.”

For more information about Mesa County Public Health, you can call them at 970-248-6900.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One person dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

MCPH
Mesa County Public Health talks national public health week
sandbags
In Montrose County, no new flooding developments while water recedes in some areas
Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues, left, collects the puck as Winnipeg Jets right wing...
Avs beat Jets 4-2, remain in control of Central Division
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One person dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash