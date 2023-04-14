Montrose county braces for flooding

Montrose flooding graphic
Montrose flooding graphic(KKCO)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:32 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Spring runoff came a week early than anticipated.

While Montrose county officials have stayed prepared, they say they’re nervous for this flood season.

The plateau has nearly double the amount of snow water this year than in 2019.

About 44 inches of water is starting to make it’s way down the mountain.

So far, officials say the flooding is contained to areas like 6355 road and Oak Grove neighborhood.

Free sand bags and sand bagging stations are available at the south-west corner of Park avenue and the Sand Juan bypass.

Here’s what you can do to assist flood management and keep your property safe.

“Keep your ditches clean, keep your culverts clean, and also we’re offering free filled sandbags. If they feel that there’s a need for that, to do some shoring then come get some of the sandbags,” says Scott Hopkins the Montrose county emergency manager.

Emergency responders are focused on road and bridge safety, so they encourage you to take all precautions needed to stay safe.

Remember the five P’s:

Have a plan, grab your prescriptions, photos, pets, and personal items on the ready.

